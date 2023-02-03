Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Trimmed by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 1.5 %

VTR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -481.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.