Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.91. 718,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,275,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $568.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Mccombe sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $37,766.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 32,198 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $84,036.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,975,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,986,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Mccombe sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $37,766.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $154,729. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Velo3D by 31.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 311,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

