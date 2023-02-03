Velas (VLX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Velas has a market cap of $68.26 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024898 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,409,562,605 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,562,603 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.