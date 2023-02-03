Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $181.08 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

