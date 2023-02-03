Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 95,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3,900.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,774. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $327.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

