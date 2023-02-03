Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 16,666 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 563,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,933. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

