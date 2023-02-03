Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 9,641,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

