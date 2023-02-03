Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

