Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

COF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.51. 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

