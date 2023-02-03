Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 9,406 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.38. 3,429,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,134,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

