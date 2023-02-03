Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vector Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vector Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Stories

