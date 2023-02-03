Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.38

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.38 and last traded at C$21.38, with a volume of 12050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VCM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.64 million and a PE ratio of 27.04.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$780,054.60.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Stories

