Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VREX. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 38,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Stories

