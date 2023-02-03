Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTEB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.83. 932,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $53.78.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
