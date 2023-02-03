Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 207,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,195. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.