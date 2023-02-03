Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VBK opened at $233.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $210.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

