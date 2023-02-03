Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 495,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

