Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $242.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

