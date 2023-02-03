Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.63. 803,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.