Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 832,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

