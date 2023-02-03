Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 222,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 119,595 shares.The stock last traded at $262.80 and had previously closed at $265.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

