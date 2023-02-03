Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 978 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSM stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. 119,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

