Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 257 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,405. The company has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.66. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

