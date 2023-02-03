Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 2,481,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

