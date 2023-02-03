Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7,116.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. 325,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,893. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

