Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 367,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

