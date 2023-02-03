Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,138. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

