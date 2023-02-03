Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,051 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 323,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

