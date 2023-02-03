V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. 1,365,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

