USD Coin (USDC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.47 billion and $3.99 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00426455 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.45 or 0.29087534 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00468197 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,447,923,446 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
