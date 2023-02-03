Uquid Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.22 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $69.86 million and $3.22 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00029650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

