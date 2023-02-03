United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $29.87. United States Steel shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1,792,721 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

