United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $29.87. United States Steel shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1,792,721 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
United States Steel Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
See Also
