United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Cut by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,326,000 after acquiring an additional 93,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.50.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $449.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $466.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.78. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

