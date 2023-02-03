United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $191.80. 1,233,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

