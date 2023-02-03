Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $18.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Uniper from €2.20 ($2.39) to €2.00 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Stock Performance

UNPRF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Uniper has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.