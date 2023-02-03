Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Unilever Profile

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 823,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

