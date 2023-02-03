Ultra One Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $78.10 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00590668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00185479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00060544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003799 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25988064 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,196,755.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.