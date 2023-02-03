UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UGI Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.