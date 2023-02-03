UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.59

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.59 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 220955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.
A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
