UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.59

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.59 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 220955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

