UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.59

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.59 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 220955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.