UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,019 shares during the period. UDR makes up 1.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 616,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

