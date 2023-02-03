UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Down 50%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
UC Asset Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.
About UC Asset
UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.
