UBS Group Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.54) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €42.76 ($46.48) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.70.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

