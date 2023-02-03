Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 15,750 shares.The stock last traded at $13.18 and had previously closed at $10.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
