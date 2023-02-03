TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.03. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 21,497 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.57 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.