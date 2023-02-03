Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 36,920 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $37,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

