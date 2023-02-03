Truist Financial Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

