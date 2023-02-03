Truist Financial Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $92.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

