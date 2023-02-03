Truist Financial Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

