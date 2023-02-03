Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.68 EPS.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 254,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $805.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group Company Profile

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

