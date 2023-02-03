Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.68 EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 359,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $805.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

